The East Peoria High School Booster Club will host a golf outing Aug. 2 at Quail Meadows Golf Course, at 2215 Centennial Dr., Washington.

The event is a four-person scramble. Registration will begin at noon and play will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $300 per foursome and includes green fees, a cart and lunch. Sponsorship opportunities include a $500 Gold Sponsor, a $350 Maroon Sponsor, a $300 Raider Sponsor and a $100 Hole Sponsor.

For more information, visit www.quailmeadowsgolf.com.