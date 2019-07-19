Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin will celebrate the opening of the new addition to the restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. July 26.

The addition is a Neo-Neopolitan brick pizza oven that will allow Maquet’s to add new menu items. A member of the World Champions Pizza Team will be on hand as a special guest for the event. Maquet’s will offer specialty pizzas that will be only be available that evening.

Maquet’s Rail House is located at 221 Court St., Pekin For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.