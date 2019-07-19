When Dave Mingus announced he was not running for a fourth four-year term as East Peoria mayor, he did not rule out future public service.

He meant it, apparently.

During its meeting Thursday, the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees appointed Mingus as its newest member.

Mingus replaces Frank Mackaman, who resigned in May. Mackaman cited personal and scheduling conflicts.

For more than 20 years, Mingus served in East Peoria city government. He was a city commissioner before he became mayor, in 2007.

Mingus also has served on East Peoria high school and grade school boards. He is a certified counselor and social worker.

"He brings to the table a great passion for our community and is eager to help ICC with our mission of changing people's lives," ICC President Sheila Quirk-Bailey stated in a news release.

Among Mingus' alma maters is ICC, where he received an associate degree in general education. He also has been an instructor at the East Peoria junior college.

"I have observed, firsthand, the benefits that ICC provides to the community and its residents," Mingus stated. "Illinois Central College has been very significant in my life, and I appreciate the opportunity to give back."

In 2015, Mackaman was elected to a six-year term. Mingus didn't state if he would seek election in 2021.

Mingus' son Seth Mingus was elected earlier this year to the East Peoria City Council. Previously, the younger Mingus served on the Tazewell County Board.