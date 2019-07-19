A man from Bureau County was shot and killed earlier this month in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he had been residing.

Alex Franklin, 27, was found with a gunshot wound about 6 a.m. July 11 in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Franklin was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating Franklin's death as a homicide, the 13th in Colorado Springs so far this year.

Colorado Springs has a population of about 500,000. Peoria, which is about one-fifth as large, has had 14 homicides to date.

As of Friday morning, no suspects in Franklin's death had been arrested. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported it was the second fatal shooting at that apartment complex in less than a year.

Franklin was from Walnut, located about 60 miles north of Peoria.

In 2010, Franklin graduated from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius. There he was a varsity athlete in basketball, football and track and field.

"(He) was a very good athlete, one of the best I've seen," former Bureau Valley coach Jeff Ohlson told the Bureau County Republican of Princeton. "He had some struggles, but he was a good kid, a polite kid and respectful to all the coaches."

Among others, Franklin is survived by a fiancee and a son.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton, where services were to be conducted Saturday morning.