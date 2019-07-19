Chris Fort and Randy Nell beat the heat and won championships this week in the Pekin Senior Open golf tournament.

Fort finished first in the Senior Division (ages 50-64) and Nell was first in the Super Senior Division (ages 65 and up) in the two-round tournament held Tuesday and Wednesday at Parkview Golf Course.

Thirty-two players signed up. One player was a no-show and another had to bow out in the second round because of an arm injury.

“That’s a normal-sized field for this tournament,” said Cory Proehl, director of golf for the Pekin Park District.

“We had more Super Seniors than Seniors last year. This year, it was the opposite for some reason (18 Seniors, 14 Super Seniors). I was impressed with the competition.”

The race for the Senior Division title was especially tight, with one stroke separating the top three golfers.

Fort shot 144. Scott Hooste and Al Goss tied for second at 145.

Phil Jordan (151), Greg Maloney (152) and Bret Maloney (153) rounded out the top six.

Fort was a member of the 1974 state champion Pekin High School golf team, an inductee into the Greater Peoria Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Nell (148) was four strokes in front of runner-up Terry Evans (152) in the Super Senior Division. Jon Aitken (159) and Don Willock (161) were third and fourth.

Fort and Nell each received a $150 Park District golf gift card.

Hooste and Goss each won a $107.50 gift card. Gift cards also went to Jordan ($50), Greg Maloney ($35) and Bret Maloney ($25) in the Senior Division and Evans ($100), Aitken ($50) and Willock ($25) in the Super Senior Division.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.