Soon, there will be a new queen in this county.

The Tazewell County Fair Queen will be crowned on Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m. The contest will follow the fair’s opening ceremony in the arena at Pekin Park.

The winner will be crowned by the retiring 2018 Tazewell County Fair Queen, Kelsey Urish.

The contest was open to all young women living or attending school in Tazewell County who are between the ages of 17 and 21.

The queen will represent the Veterans Memorial Fair Association and Tazewell County in the state competition of fair queens, which will be held in Springfield in January.

There are six contestants in 2019:

Dakota Richmond, 20, is a 2017 graduate of Pekin Community High School and is currently a junior at the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign. She is a double major in political science/psychology and pre-law.

Danielle Tyler, 19, is a 2018 graduate of Pekin Community High School. Tyler is currently attending Illinois Central College, and plans to transfer to St. Francis Medical College of Nursing.

Ashley Gale, 19, is a 2018 graduate of Stark County High School and currently attends Illinois Central College where she is studying dance. She will soon be auditioning for entrance into a university.

Hannah Horchem, 20, is a 2017 graduate of Tremont High School. Hannah currently attends South Dakota State University with a major in Animal Science.

BreyAnne Nickles, 18, is a 2019 graduate of Tremont High School and attends Illinois Central College. Upon the completion of her degree at ICC, she plans to transfer to Illinois State University with the intention of majoring in Agriculture Education and minor in Agribusiness.

Sarah Pike, 20, is a 2018 graduate of Stark County High School and currently attends Illinois Central College. Upon receiving her Associates Degree at ICC, she plans to transfer to Illinois State University with the intention of majoring in foreign language and education.