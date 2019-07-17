If you were excited to pet dogs and grab lunch from Chef B’s (at the same time, no less) this week, you’ll have to carry that glee over for a few more days.

Dan Pfeifer’s State Farm Insurance office has announced that the TAPS fundraiser event, originally slated for Friday, July 19, has been postponed due to the expected high temperatures.

The new date for the event is Wednesday, July 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details of the event, including participants, remain the same. Chef B’s will still be popping up to serve food and TAPS still plans to bring dogs for what Pfeifer’s Facebook page is calling a TAPS pet adoption day.

In addition, part of the proceeds from Chef B’s will be going to TAPS, and according to a Facebook post from TAPS, any new quote members of Pfeifer’s insurance agency gives to someone who mentions TAPS at the event will result in a $10 donation to the animal shelter.

The insurance office is located at 1000 Court St, Pekin.

According to an extended National Weather Service forecast, temperatures should enter the high 90s on Thursday, and are expected to remain there for the duration of the weekend.