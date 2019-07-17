The Avanti’s Dome and the Pekin-based car care products company Central Illinois Jax Wax will host Party at the Dome this Saturday.

From 5 to 10 p.m. on July 20, the car cruise-in and parking lot party will feature live music from the central-Illinois-based rock and roll band Off the Cuff, as well as food vendors, and classic and vintage cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles.

The Avanti’s Dome is located at 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin. For more information on the event, call Central Illinois Jax Wax at 309-267-9021 or the Avanti’s Dome at 309-346-3663.