Whether you want to dress up like a superhero or have a subdued day of crafting, we’ve got you covered. BONUS: All five of this weekend’s highlighted events are free.

Washington Square Summer Celebration

What: A celebration of Washington Square. Yoga in the Square begins at 9:30 a.m., with a car cruise-in starting at 2 p.m. Music, food trucks and children’s activities will all be a part of the event. Stores in the square will be open longer hours in honor of the day.

Where: Washington Square, 110 N. Main St., Washington

When: Events begin at 9:30 a.m.

Cost:Free

Crafterday at the Pekin Public Library

What: A make-it and take-it craft day with the Youth Services Department of the Pekin Public Library. The library supplies the materials, you supply the creativity. There is no registration needed, but the event lasts as long as the craft supplies do.

Where: Pekin Public Library, 301 S 4th St, Pekin

When: Saturday, July 20, 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hero Day

What: PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) is inviting everyone to Downtown Morton dressed as their favorite hero for fun, freebies, and a special time together. Maps of the shops and activities will be available at the participating stores on the day of the event.

Where: Downtown Morton

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Party at the Dome

What: A cruise-in and parking lot party with music performed by Off the Cuff.

Where: Avanti's Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin

When: Saturday, July 20, 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Art and Wine Festival

What: Local artists will showcase and sell their work. Artists invited to the festival specialize in oil and watercolor painting, wood, jewelry and metal work, ceramics and glass. There will also be various food offerings, and wine tasting is a featured part of the event, which will take place for the duration of the festival. This event is rain or shine in the Pavilion Building.

Where: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw

When: Sunday, July 21, 12 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission