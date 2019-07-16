The Pekin Public Library invites area residents to pack a picnic lunch and a blanket for its Storytime in the Park event.

Storytime in the Park will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 29 at Blenkiron Park in Pekin. In addition to reading stories, participants will sing songs and play games. The event is geared toward children ranging from newborns to kindergarten students, but all are welcome to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be cancelled. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.