Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund (CIMKF) has announced the annual Kidney Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, with the start time slated for 8:30 a.m.

The walk is one of the three main funding outings for CIMKF, the other two being the annual golf outing, and the benefit presented by the Morton Civic Chorus, according to a news release.

Two walk options are available to select as the walk features a one-mile and three-mile course.

As of Tuesday, July 16, the raffle items up for grabs include 18 variety baskets (pictures available on the CIMKF website), a one-night stay and dinner at Embassy Suites, and Maui Jim sunglasses.

Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket, or purchase five tickets for $20.

The silent auction will be held for four tickets to the Sept. 16 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals game, start time 6:45 p.m. The seats are located in the third base field box.

Registration for the event is $25 per adult, $15 for kids. Participants can register at CIMKF.org.

Though the walk has been scheduled, CIMKF is still looking for additional sponsors and raffle prizes.