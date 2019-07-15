The Tazewell County Republicans are hosting a “non-political” event on Saturday, July 20. The purpose? Honoring America’s veterans.

The annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be held at the Morton American Legion, Post 318, from 8 to 10 a.m. The breakfast is free of charge for all veterans.

“This is a totally non-political event,” said Jim Rule, Chairman of the Tazewell County GOP, in a news release from the organization. “We host this event to honor those men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom and liberty. Our debt to them can never be repaid but we will always show our appreciation for what they did.”

Participating in the festivities is the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, who will give a brief presentation of their work. The keynote address will be given by noted Tazewell County veteran Gene Neeley, who recently returned from the historic ceremonies at Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event will conclude with the 2019 Veteran of the Year presentation given to a veteran who has served, was honorably discharged from a branch of the U.S. military, resides in Tazewell County and is consistently active in the community by involving him or herself in causes or actions that give back in a way that makes a difference in the lives of those in the community, said the news release.

The Morton American Legion, Post 318, is located at 24 E. Adams St., Morton, IL. The breakfast will start promptly at 8:00 a.m. Admission cost is free to all veterans and $10 to veteran supporters. RSVP’s can be made at www.tazewellgop.org/veterans_appreciation_breakfast or by calling 309-353-8467.