Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Two bunk beds (for boys) and a twin-size bed (for a girl), full or queen-size bed (for adult), living room furniture, microwave, etc.: Needed for a low-income mother of three moving into her own apartment. Call Ann at Human Service Center, 671-8966.

Shoes and clothing (teen girl's size 1 or 2 shorts and pants, size L shirts and new size 6.5 tennis shoes and flip flops; teen boy's shorts size 32, size pants 32/32 and size XL T-shirts; women's shorts size 10-12, T-shirts size XL and new size 7-8 flip flops): Needed for a teen brother and sister and their mother. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Twin-size bed (mattress, box springs, frame), stacking washer and dryer: Needed for low-income families. Call Becky at Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria, 685-6007, Ext. 108.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support from the Heart of Illinois 211 information and referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.