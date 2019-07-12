Zion Coffee is expanding its footprint beyond the Peoria Warehouse District.

Banu and Mike Hatfield plan to open Zion Social at 4616 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights, it was announced Friday morning.

The location used to house Bella Grove Home, an interior-design business that is moving elsewhere on Prospect Road.

Expected to open in early 2020, Zion Social is to feature coffee and craft cocktails. Coffee and alcohol also are sold at the original Zion Coffee Bar, which opened in early 2017 at 803 SW Adams St. in Peoria.

"We have cocktails here now, but in a more casual setting," Banu Hatfield said about the existing Zion. "There, it will be a more intimate setting."

The Heights location is to offer a food menu that focuses on small plates, a news release stated. That also is different from the Peoria Zion, which doesn't have a food emphasis.

Recent business proposals and developments in the Heights prompted the Hatfields to look there to expand, evidently.

"It already has a thriving business community, as well as a sense of community from the people who live there," Banu Hatfield said in an interview. "We wanted to make sure we were part of that growth."