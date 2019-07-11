PEORIA — A woman was stabbed early Thursday morning during an apparent robbery in South Peoria.

According to Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, officers responded to the 1600 block of West Lincoln Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they arrived, they found the woman on Warren Street, between Lincoln and West Howett Street. She had been stabbed in the chest and her purse was taken.

The woman, 48, told police she had been stabbed after an altercation.

The injuries were not deemed life-threatening, Dotson said.

A police dog was called out to try to track down the assailant without success. The case remains under investigation, Dotson said.