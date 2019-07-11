Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, July 11.

The past few months, it seems as if most of the idiot drivers who are speeding way more past the limit than they should have been concentrated in Washburn.

The police department in that village, which straddles the Marshall-Woodford county border, stopped drivers going 65 mph and 45 mph over the posted limit.

Well, a driver in another Tri-County area community that begins with "W" appears to have taken the cake when it comes to driving way too fast.

About 10 p.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle heading east on U.S. Route 24 at Spring Creek Road in Washington.

Officially, the citation was for driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit. That doesn't seem to do it justice.

This anonymous person was driving a Volkswagen Jetta 140 mph in a 55-mph zone.

#baddecision was the hashtag the State Police affixed to its Facebook post about the incident, which included a copy of the ticket.

Seems like that would be an understatement.

The driver was a 20-year-old man from Washington, according to Sgt. Tony Halsey, a State Police spokesman.

The trooper who encountered the driver followed him to his residence. When the trooper knocked on the door, the man answered and admitted he was driving.

A report about the incident didn't state if the driver offered a reason for his excessive speed.

"He would have to maybe explain himself in a court of law in front of a judge later," Halsey said.

Officially, speeding 35 mph or more above the posted limit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, per state law.

Troopers can arrest flagrant speeders, although Halsey wasn't sure why that didn't happen this time.

"Speeds over 100-plus is not out of the norm," he said. "People take a chance. You've got animals, deer (crossing the road), distraction inside the vehicle. The outcome could have been a lot different."

If Nick in the Morning were ruling the world, this person never would be allowed to drive again. Unless they were driving this fast to get to a hospital because of a medical emergency. Maybe.

What might make this infraction even worse is the history of accidents at the Route 24-Spring Creek intersection.

According to a Journal Star story from last year, 49 accidents and 45 injuries were reported there between 2012 and 2017. Nobody was killed.

"It’s easy to misjudge the speed of traffic if you’re driving through the intersection on Spring Creek,” Illinois Department of Transportation engineer Leo Crespo said at the time.

There was no misjudging the speed of the moron who blew through the junction Monday at a relatively supersonic pace.

We've been waiting forever to hear this song on the way to work, and it finally happened. This is exactly what our faithful readers should be doing at this time of day.