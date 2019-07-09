An crowdsource fundraiser has been set up to replace a vandalized park statue of Jesus Christ.

As revealed here Monday, the face and hands were busted off the centerpiece statue at Serenity Memorial Park in South Peoria. The statue — which includes a plaque bearing the scripture, “Love one another as I have loved you” — cost $15,000 and is likely irreparable.

However, 1st District Councilwoman Denise Moore has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase a new statue.

"Some lost soul or souls have caused $15,000 worth of damage," the page stated. "This continues to cause pain. ... WILL YOU HELP? No amount is too small to try to bring peace and restore the love that the scripture on the statue invokes."

As of mid-morning Tuesday, $600 had been contributed.

