PEORIA — To make way for new apartments, Builders Warehouse is moving from its long-time home at 812 SW Washington St.

“After 22 years at our current location, we are moving a few blocks further (south) down Washington Street to make way for progress in the Warehouse District,” said John Coker, president of the company.

Coker said he has a new site targeted and hopes to announce that location within six weeks.

Builders Warehouse sells home-improvement products including kitchens, baths, countertops, flooring, faucets, and lighting. The current Builders Warehouse showroom is spread through the first four floors of a seven-story building. Coker said the new layout "promises an even better customer experience."

“We are moving our home improvement retail showroom to a new location to offer our customers the same great product lines and more," he said. "Now, it’s time for us to refresh and offer a more open, single-floor showroom that has space to see all our home improvement products. We have felt for a long time that accessibility to multiple floors via stairways has been a challenge for many of our customers. A large parking lot will also give customers easy access."

More information was not immediately available about the new apartments. But Coker said he is happy to see continued progress in the Warehouse District.

“I started Builders Warehouse 22 years ago when there was nothing in the Warehouse District," he said. "I was the only retail business bringing the public into this block of Washington Street for many years. It has been exciting seeing the development in this area for Peoria, and I was proud to offer an anchor business that helped draw people to Washington street."

There will be no interruptions in business hours during the move to the new site, Coker said. He said he expects the relocation to occur by the end of the year.