Planned Parenthood of Illinois outpatient clinics, including those in Springfield, Peoria and Pekin, stopped using donated funds to provide a full range of family planning services after a federal court decision Wednesday night temporarily lifted new restrictions on federal Title X funding.

The statewide Planned Parenthood group has resumed use of the federal money while legal challenges to the so-called Title X “gag rule” continue, Julie Lynn, spokeswoman for Chicago-based Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said Friday.

Planned Parenthood opposes the new Title X rules, which were proposed and imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, because the rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers.

Lynn on Friday called this week’s ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “temporary relief for the patients to get the care that they have been relying on for so long.”

Lynn said the Trump administration “is playing politics with people’s lives.”

However, opponents of abortion support the rules because they say Title X funding in the past has helped subsidize abortion — even if indirectly — for groups such as Planned Parenthood that provide both family planning counseling and abortions.

Planned Parenthood says it doesn't use Title X to support abortions in any way.

Planned Parenthood clinic at 601 N. Bruns Lane in Springfield provides surgical abortions and what are known as medication abortions. Medication abortions are provided at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria. The Pekin clinic doesn't offer abortions.

To avoid having to comply with the restrictions, not-for-profit Planned Parenthood of Illinois, which receives $3.5 million in Title X funding annually, began using donations in an emergency fund after a June 20 ruling from the same federal appeals court that allowed the new Title X restrictions to take effect.

Planned Parenthood clinics in other states also used emergency funds during the two-week period before Wednesday’s court decision.

Title X helps Planned Parenthood and other organizations receiving the money to offer reduced-price or free services such as birth control, family planning counseling, breast and pelvic exams and sexually transmitted disease testing to patients based on income.

Wednesday’s ruling by the 9th Circuit court restored a preliminary injunction that had blocked the rules imposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from taking effect. The Wednesday decision threw out a ruling by a three-judge panel from the same appeals court and said a slate of 11 judges will reconsider lawsuits brought by more than 20 states and several civil rights and health organizations challenging the rules.

It’s unknown how long the new Title X rules will remain suspended, Lynn said.

Clare Coleman, president and chief executive officer of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association in Washington, D.C., said in a news release after Wednesday’s ruling that the Trump administration “will stop at nothing to pursue its ideological agenda at the expense of people’s health care.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health receives between $3.7 million and $3.9 million per year in Title X funds and distributes the money to local health departments and and not-for-profits in communities such as Canton, Galesburg, Havana, Kewanee, Jacksonville, Pittsfield and Rockford.

The department as of late June said it was studying the June 20 ruling and hadn’t informed recipient organizations whether they needed to comply with the restrictions. An IDPH spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday’s ruling.