Those heading from the Peoria area toward the Chicago area, Rockford or Wisconsin for the Independence Day holiday should take caution on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County.

It also might take some extra time, depending on traffic.

A pavement buckle was reported Tuesday night in left lane of northbound I-39, just south of I-80 and east of LaSalle-Peru.

Actually, calling it simply a pavement buckle sells it a bit short.

Photos the Illinois State Police snapped of it make it look like a junior version of one of those ramps late motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel used to use.

Numerous accidents resulted in the immediate aftermath of the buckle, according to the State Police. Recent, relentless heat caused the buckle.

Roadways are cut into segments to allow for pavement expansion and contraction. Sun heats the pavement, which causes the expansion, particularly on older, concrete roadbeds.

The State Police expect the left lane of I-39 in the affected area to be closed for an extended period.