The FBI has warned law enforcement agencies nationwide that the potential exists for terror attacks during Fourth of July festivities.

Thousands of communities across the nation have parades, festivals and fireworks displays planned this week, making for countless possible targets, according to Charlotte TV station WJZY.

While groups such as ISIS are always a concern, the focus this time, reportedly, is on so-called domestic terrorists — "defined as political radicals driven by domestic issues like taxes, abortion and white supremacy."

There are no specific, credible threats, WJZY says, but the federal government is reportedly watching more than 800 potential domestic terrorism suspects.

“It’s a very diverse mix of extremists, and they share tactics as well as methods of radicalizing,” California State University-San Bernardino professor Brian Levin told the TV station.

If you see suspicious activity, as always, contact police immediately.