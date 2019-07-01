Good morning, troops. It's Monday, July 1.

Based on Nick in the Morning's drive into work today, it seems some of the gasoline stations in Peoria have yet to realize the per-gallon tax doubled today, to 38 cents. Maybe if nobody says anything, they'll forget about it?

The new gas tax, as well as a slew of others, created a metaphorical storm this morning in wallets and purses everywhere from Cairo to East Dubuque. But on Sunday evening, a real storm passed through much of central Illinois.

At one point, close to 3,000 Ameren Illinois customers in the Peoria area were without electricity. As of about 7 a.m. Monday, that number had been reduced to about 200.

The peak outage count in the Ameren Illinois service area had been about 12,000, according to the utility. As of about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the outage count was about 1,300.

Peak wind gusts reported Sunday at the Peoria international airport were 31 mph. That isn't as bad as what was reported farther west and east.

In Morton, 60 mph wind downed tree limbs, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Minor damage was reported at several locations in Woodford County.

A 50 mph gust was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in Germantown Hills.

In Metamora, a tree 2 feet in diameter was reported felled at Niles and Partridge streets, the Weather Service reported. A power line was reported snapped, and a power pole was reported down outside town.

A trellis damaged a house along High Street on the west edge of Roanoke.

Farther west, downed tree limbs and power lines were reported in Abingdon and LaHarpe, among other places. A tree was uprooted north of Monmouth.

The forecast for Monday calls for scattered thunderstorms, but the real culprit probably will be the heat.

A high temperature of 92 is forecast for Peoria, two degrees below the reported high Sunday. But the heat index is expected to reach the 100 to 105 range this afternoon.

The next likely chance of severe storms is Wednesday, according to the Weather Service. Well, we sure could use the rain. Just like we could use an additional 19 cents a gallon in gas tax.

Here's to the song heard on the way to work and seeing a trellis zoom past while looking out your back door.