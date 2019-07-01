PEORIA — A week after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Brownzel P. Howard, the Greater Peoria Area Crime Stoppers, Peoria Community Against Violence and the Peoria Police Department rallied forces to canvass the area of the Harrison Homes for any connections to Howard’s murder.

On Monday morning six volunteers from PCAV and about 15 police officers knocked on doors in the housing complex near the 2700 block of West Trewyn Avenue where the shooting occurred at approximately 10:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is known Howard was found inside an apartment in that block and was shot several times. He later died in the hospital due to those wounds.

This canvassing was unfortunately right on schedule, according to Officer Sherrell Stinson, who said this has become a regular routine for murders that go unsolved in the Peoria area.

Stinson, the coordinator of Crime Stoppers was along Crime Stoppers president Jo Cramer. They explained Crime Stoppers is the leader in canvassing in the area, and it started with the disappearance of Alexis Scott nearly two years ago. Since then, Crime Stoppers received training from Cook County in how to execute a canvass properly, and they have “grown and blossomed” to collaborating with PCAV and the police department.

“We hope it gets to be a big success because we need to solve these crimes and keep these people safe,” said Cramer.

Stinson explained canvassing events are usually a hit or miss when it comes to finding good, solid information that could help detectives in the investigation. Sometimes before police are even aware people will call in with tips, while other times it takes events like this to get the phone ringing. Either way, Stinson has noticed that they become more and more successful each time.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to come and do these … but the beauty of it is that people realize they can utilize Crime Stoppers not only after an incident has occurred, but even before,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot more tips. People realize they can call in with information and literally stop crimes before they occur.”

Being involved in this agency is something that is close to both Stinson and Cramer’s hearts. While they might not look like where they came from, they each explained their personal background has lead them to where they are at today and continues to drive them to help others.

For Stinson, he was born and raised in the Harrison Homes, standing on the very grounds that he used to run and play on as a child. Sadly, he explained that many of the crimes he witnessed growing up are still occurring today, but he still has hope.

“If you want to be about change, you have to be a part of the change,” said Stinson. “And that is what I am an example of.”

He hopes to inspire others no matter their age or background with his want and will to serve his community.

“Just because you come from a certain area doesn’t mean you can’t be successful and give back at the same time,” he added.

It has always been Cramer’s passion to help save people and the most important thing to her is to raise awareness about any and all crimes. They each expressed that while they may not understand everyone’s exact situation, they are able to relate and only want to help.

A cash reward of $5,000 will be provided for information about Howard’s murder that leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Peoria Police at 673-4521. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 673-9000 or by text to 274-637 with the letters ‘GPCS’ before the message.

