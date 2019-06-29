PEORIA — In the spring of 1858, the young city of Peoria spasmed with an unruly growing pain.

With the urban growth came big-city troubles, including prostitution. By April 1858, multiple brothels operated in the heart of the city. The lawlessness triggered simmering resentment that exploded one night as vigilantes tried to scrub the city clean of whorehouses.

In a riot that made headlines as far away as New York, an angry mob bashed, flooded and burned dwellings — perhaps as many as a dozen — and sent working girls dashing into the streets.

Peoria headlines testified to the home-grown horrors:

* “Great Outburst of Crime in the Central City!”

* “HOUSES SACKED”

* “Large Amount of Property Destroyed”

* “The Doings of a Ruthless Mob”

Local newspapers, fearing repeat riots, begged citizens to keep the peace.

“Mobs are always violent — always furious, unreasonable and unmanageable,” the Peoria Daily Transcript reported. “ … On such occasions, men essentially lose their manhood — they are transformed for the time being by their passions into infuriated demons.”

***

Incorporated in 1845, Peoria was on the brink of tremendous growth a decade later. Its 1850 population of just over 5,000 would almost triple by 1860, to more than 14,000.

Peoria bustled with activity and promise.

The first train arrived in 1854, and soon Peoria would become a regional rail hub. That same year, Abraham Lincoln delivered what would become known as his “Peoria Speech,” an anti-slavery argument that elevated and defined his political aspirations. By the end of the decade, Peoria would become “The Whiskey Capital of the World” as well as center stage for vaudeville as a nation began to ask, “Will it play in Peoria?”

But by April of 1858, another business — prostitution — was flourishing. Judging from what happened one night that month, the illicit trade had triggered simmering resentment among a sizeable chunk of townsfolk.

The flashpoint for mob action was sparked by allegations against Clark Cleveland, proprietor of at least one brothel, on or near Hamilton Street. On Saturday, April 17, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of “ keeping a house of ill fame.”

That week, a woman named Eleanor Bailey made a complaint accusing Cleveland of assault and battery. Press accounts are not clear as to the nature of their relationship, nor did they specify whether her complaint was made to police, to a court of law or otherwise. However, reports say that he, in turn, accused her of perjury, which would indicate her statements had been made in court.

Regardless, Cleveland’s actions — the allegations by the woman, his statements against her, or perhaps a combination of both — “excited” the formation of a mob about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Further fueling their outrage was Cleveland’s notorious reputation as a pimp.

Members of the angry horde, at least 500 people strong, were “determined to vent their fury” against Cleveland, according to the Peoria Daily Democratic Union. The throng marched to Cleveland’s bordello — which doubled as his home — where as many as 100 prepared to destroy the structure.

Facing wild-eyed rage, Cleveland begged for mercy.

“Cleveland made overtures to the mob, to the effect that he would take off his blinds, send off the (prostitutes), quit his business and rent a portion of his house to a respectable family,” the Daily Democratic Union recounted. “These offers were not regarded as reliable, coming from so generally unreliable a source, and it was determined to sack the house then and there.”

The mob was unmoved.

***

Rioters shattered the windows and busted down the doors, then commandeered a nearby fire engine and flooded the dwelling. Not satisfied, they carried out all furniture — sofas, pianos (“of which there were two very costly ones”), chairs, trunks, bedding — to the front yard. They then set fire to the pile, burning it to ashes.

“The house was completely riddled and sacked,” the newspaper stated. “The damage to the building, together with the property burned, cannot be less than four thousand dollars” — or $125,000 today.

For the time being, Cleveland vanished.

Meanwhile, the assemblage, intent on further attacking the city’s prostitution plague, moved on to nearby houses “said to be of similar character,” the paper stated. Some were spared, if the mob were to find no “improper inmates,” according to Daily Democratic Union. However, as many as 10 more houses were destroyed, according to The New York Times.

Rioters pushed three blocks to Liberty Street, to a property “known as the fortuneteller’s home,” the paper stated. The story did not specify the profession of “the fortuneteller” — psychic? hooker? — but the mob seethed regardless.

Mayor William Hamilton, alerted to the roving swarm, rushed to the scene and pleaded for peace. Rioters remained undaunted.

“They immediately proceeded to break in all the windows and sack the house of all its contents,” the paper stated.

The mob headed back to Hamilton Street to target another house. But, perhaps running out of steam, rioters agreed to leave the place alone, provided the inhabitants would flee by the next day.

Shortly thereafter, Mother Nature calmed the crowd with a heavy rain shower. Rioters dispersed, finding shelter in their homes.

The next night, a mob began to form anew, apparently threatening to wreak more destruction; in fact, some news accounts indicate further structures were damaged. Meanwhile, the mayor mustered a “military company” to prepare to restore order, but the mob apparently petered out on its own, according to the Times.

Cleveland resurfaced Tuesday and was arrested on the prostitution warrant. As typical for the era’s newspapers, Daily Democratic Union wrung its hands at length, scolding, “The events of the past few days had learned Cleveland a lesson ... he will ever forget, and there are others in this community who should profit by the same teachings ... that wealth cannot protect wickedness or procure respect."

***

In court, “evidence was conclusive,” according to The Peoria Daily Transcript. So, Cleveland addressed the court and gallery, “expressing penitence,” according to the Daily Transcript. He also promised to “foresake entirely his old habits and associations, and to enter into some reputable business, where the employment of his wealth would be alike beneficial to his fellow men as well as himself,” the paper stated.

He was fined $100, or more than $3,000 today. Speaking to the severity of that fine, the Daily Democratic Union declared, “This should end his career in this section of the country.”

In the short term, the riot hurt whorehouses. In the aftermath of destruction, many prostitutes had no place to ply their trade.

“Most of them fled to Chicago,” the New York Times reported.

It’s unclear whether Cleveland changed. Certainly, the rioters did not rid Peoria of prostitution, which would thrive as a key cog of the city’s wild reputation into the 1940s.

But at least one civic improvement occurred in the aftermath of the whorehouse purge: mob rule never again raged like that in Peoria. Maybe the city’s growth brought an increased sense of civility. Or, perhaps Peoria’s leaders heeded newspaper’s calls for more crackdowns during spates of unruliness.

As the Daily Democratic Union opined, “When mob law once gets firmly seated in the hearts and minds of the community, no crime is too enormous, no outrage too overwhelming, for the perpetrator of the crime. For the sake of the good name of our beautiful and hitherto peaceful city, we hope no more such demonstrations will be made.”

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.