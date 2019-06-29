PEORIA – “Genocide generally is defined as an elimination of a race, culture, or ethnicity,” said James (Agbara) Bryson, CEO of the New Millennium Institute. “Self-genocide is different.”

Bryson was the host and moderator of the Black Genocide in the Black Community forum, an event held at the Peoria Public Library downtown. Each panel consisted of participants from fields ranging from health care to the clergy. Also in attendance was the county sheriff, Brian Asbell, and police chief of Peoria Public Schools, Demario Boone.

Discussion revolved around the violence and deaths that have occurred over the past few weeks in Peoria. These included 4-year-old Jeremiah Ward, who was shot to death in May.

Dr. Leslie McNight, one of the panelists who works for the Peoria County Health Department, provided the audience with statistics on homicide deaths. She said that the number of deaths had increased in 2018, and black individuals were more heavily affected, with a total of 17 deaths in comparison to six among their white counterparts.

While acknowledging the real and pervasive nature of oppressive institutional structures that are often the kindling for violence, the forum itself was an exploration of what Bryson termed “black genocide.”

“It’s black folks killing black folks,” said Bryson of the phenomenon. “But the big question, though, is are you conscious of it?”

Bryson had a range of questions for the panelists. He asked what they believed the causes of this violence could be, and what they thought could be done.

The answers emphasized coming together as a community – not just the black community, but everyone.

“Let’s just not come out when there’s a black person being shot by a white cop. Let’s come out when we are shooting each other,” said Gloria Clark, panelist and vice president of Peoria Community Against Violence (PCAV).

To representatives from Peoria’s churches, Bryson posed the question: “Has the black church lost its impact?”

Before Bishop Timothy Criss could answer, there was a forceful “yes” from a member of the audience. Criss proceeded to speak about how people now see the church as less relevant.

“It’s hard to be impactful when people don’t attend,” he said, before adding sardonically, “I didn’t get no 'amens' on that.”

Inter-generational problems were also discussed. There was an emphasis on changing the “counter culture” that panelists believed erased a sense of community and promoted an image of individual success and competition.

Warith Muhammad, a rapper and community organizer, spoke about the power words and music have to drum negative messages into peoples’ minds.

“They say 'sticks and stones may break your bones and words will never hurt you', right? One of the biggest lies ever told,” he said.

Focusing on hip-hop music and gangster rap, Muhammad argued that songs about violence and drugs are not only desensitizing young children to these concepts, but are actually encouraging them to partake.

For young people, this can be a laughable and commonly ignored narrative, akin to parents banning listening to Lady Gaga because she worships the devil. But Muhammad’s accounts of his personal experience highlighted the real-life manifestations of the idea that music affects peoples' actions.

He spoke about a group of young girls dancing at a club where he played music.

“I said, 'is that a gun she’s holding?'” he said of one girl’s dance moves as she danced to a song by rapper Chief Keef.

However, rather than simply blaming outside sources, panelists spoke about community responsibility.

“We create a lot of excuses,” said Bryson.

Carlos Jones, another panelist, spoke about the importance of showing by example. He did so in the forum by publicly making amends with police chief Demario Boone, with whom he had previously had bad relations.

“If that generation that’s lost don’t see us out there being mature enough to say when we wrong, how can they do it?” he asked.

Dr. Leslie McNight took a wider view of how to remedy the situation. She said that in her role at the Peoria County Health Department, she would focus on directing resources to the communities that needed them, by bringing “the decision-makers” to forums such as this one.

“They can come and say, 'I have $1.5 million dollars — you tell me what you want me to do with it.'”

Jones and several other speakers also referenced the need to dispense with personal image.

“Everything is competition, I wanna outdo you … and it’s not about that,” said Jones emphatically.

“If you don’t really care, get away from me. You’re in the way,” agreed Bernice Gordon Young, psychotherapist with OSF HealthCare. “Because this is not about titles."