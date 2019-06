CUBA — Services and visitation have been set for Troy Chisum, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department deputy who was shot and killed in an incident outside Avon earlier this week.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cuba High School, 20325 N State Route 97, according to the funeral home overseeing arrangements, Henry Lange Memorial Homes in Lewistown.

Services for Chisum will be at 11 a.m. Monday, also at the high school.