PEORIA — Residents in neighborhoods with alleys will have to wait an extra 30 days to find out if their recycling service will return to twice monthly, the City Council decided Tuesday.

Under the city's new contract with Peoria Disposal Co., the entire city had been scheduled to move to twice-monthly recycling collection at the curbside. But that proved difficult in the often-congested and narrower streets in older parts of town where residents were already used to trash pick-up in their alleys.

Councilors put the brakes on the change for three months in those parts of town with a pledge to work with PDC on renegotiating the contract.

This week, city staff said they needed an additional two months to resolve discrepancies between PDC's count of residences and the city's before presenting a revised agreement, and asked to extend the monthly collection through Sept. 1.

City Manager Patrick Urich said the city only received PDC's count on June 5.

Members of the council were critical of the delay, though, as were residents, with each suggesting it was imperative that all areas of the city move to twice-monthly recycling posthaste.

"This is a situation that is untenable and it sets a bad precedent," West Bluff Council president Conrad Stinnett told the City Council.

Second District Councilman Chuck Grayeb went farther, calling it a "two-tier arrangement with large parts of Districts one, two and three riding to the back of the bus."

PDC's attorney, Brian Meginnes, took issue with that argument and noted that the council had previously agreed to a contract that specified curbside collection of recyclables.

"The issue is certain parts of the city want to be treated differently and they want alley service, not curb service," he said.

Council members were told in March that such a change would bring an additional $210,000 price tag.

At-Large Councilman Zach Oyler proposed only a one-month extension, with a decision to come at the end of July. That won the support of all council members except At-Large Councilwoman Beth Jensen, who objected to any delay in the resolution.