LEWISTOWN — The man accused of killing a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was ordered held on $5 million bond during a brief court hearing Thursday.

Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, appeared in Fulton County Circuit Court, less than two days after he allegedly shot and killed Troy Chisum, who had gone to a home just east of Avon regarding what has been described as a battery and a disturbance. Woodring then refused to come out, resulting in a 19-hour police standoff that ended Wednesday morning when he surrendered.

Woodring faces the charge of first-degree murder. Because he is caused of using a firearm to kill Chisum and because Chisum was a sheriff's deputy, he faces up to life in prison if he is convicted. Also, he faces a minimum sentence, if convicted of 45 years behind bars, due to the fact that a firearm was used.

A grand jury will now likely hear the case within the month and then Woodring, if he's indicted, would appear back in court to enter a plea on the case which would then be set for trial. Any trial, however, given the nature of the charges, would likely be next year at the earliest.

Chisum had been with the sheriff’s office about 4½ years. A memorial fund has been established for his family at Mid America National Bank in Canton, and a Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund has been established on GoFundMe.



Nobody else was injured in the shooting. It wasn’t clear if the residence in northwest Fulton County, about 45 miles west of Peoria, was Woodring’s.

The Avon man had two prior felony drug-related convictions and a few misdemeanors in Fulton County, according to court records.

Woodring is scheduled to next appear in court on July 11 for a first appearance with his attorney. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

This story will be updated.