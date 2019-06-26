PEORIA — The Peoria Zoo is welcoming a new resident, a female Thomson Gazelle named Dixie.

The 6-pound gazelle was born May 1, to Johnnie and June, who are zoo residents. Yvonne Strode, the zoo director, said the pregnancy was planned. Zookeepers started noticing June getting more plump in mid-April.

The reason for the prolonged announcement is protocol when an animal is a first-time mother, according to Strode.

For the last month, Dixie and June stayed indoors out of the public's eye, Strode said. Now, it is taking some coaxing for Dixie to mingle in her exhibit.

Strode said the giraffes intimidate Dixie, but today, June 26, Dixie went out right away. According to Kim Scott, curator of animals, "she did it like she’d done it a hundred times before.”

"She is funky and hard to catch," Strode said.

According to Strode the Thomson Gazelle is known to live in the Kenya/Tanzania area of Africa. They can run up to 50 mph.

The species is dwindling. The population is almost 50 percent lower than it was at the turn of the 21st century, Strode said. The species is not yet described as endangered.

Dixie is being housed in the zoo's giraffe and gazelle yard.