The appointment of Allie Jones as the new Pekin High School girls cross country coach isn’t the only coaching news at the school.

Josh Zinck is the new girls tennis coach, replacing Angel Carrington, and Jeff Theleritis has replaced Cole Stoner as an assistant boys basketball coach.

Zinck resigned as an assistant football coach because he’ll be coaching girls tennis in the fall.

Stoner said the main reason why he stepped down from his basketball job is because “my wife and I are expecting our first child in October, and I want to be home to be a dad after he’s born.

“It was definitely a difficult decision (to step away from basketball), but I don’t think I’ll regret it.”

It’s going to be a busy fall for Stoner, who is the boys cross country coach.

Jones replaces Erika Gilmore, who was the girls cross country coach for seven years.

Gilmore said she resigned as coach for family reasons and because she’s pursuing a master’s degree in environmental education from Bradley University.

The Pekin science teacher already has a master’s degree in the art of teaching from Marygrove College in Detroit.

While facts shaped Gilmore’s decision to leave the cross country coaching job, emotion made it difficult.

“I really enjoyed coaching the team, and watching the girls grow from the beginning to the end of a season, and over their four years,” she said. “You have to be very dedicated to be a cross country runner. It’s a grind.”

Gilmore isn’t ruling out a return to coaching.

“If it’s meant to be, I’ll be back,” she said.

Gilmore also resigned as assistant girls track and field coach. Stoner will replace her.

Mike Matthews was hired as an assistant football coach (replacing Zinck) and Brad Slover was hired as an assistant boys soccer coach.

Baseball coach Larry Davis plans to retire as a driver’s education teacher at Pekin after the 2021-22 school year. He said he isn’t sure about his coaching plans after the 2022 baseball season.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.