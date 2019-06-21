WASHINGTON — This is the 21st year for the annual summer southern gospel concert presented by GospelFest Ministries.

But it's the first time a group and not a soloist has been the featured performer.

The New Speer Family quartet from Nashville, Tenn., will take the stage July 6 in the Caterpillar Performing Arts Center at Five Points Washington.

Also performing in the 7 p.m., show will be the GospelFest Singers and Choir, directed by Shawn Degenhart.

There's no admission charge for the GospelFest Camp Meeting concert. Free-will offerings that will fund GospelFest Ministries projects and future concerts will be accepted.

The New Speer Family was formed last year by Brian and Allison Speer.

"Brian and Allison started the group to honor their family's heritage as the 'first family of gospel music,'" Degenhart said.

Brian Speer is the son of Brock and Faye Speer and the grandson of George "Dad" Speer and Lena "Mom" Speer, two of the founders of the Speer Family southern gospel group.

The Speer Family was founded in 1921 and continued performing with other family members until 1998.

Brian Speer performed with the group in the 1960's and 1970's.

The Speer Family was inducted into the Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame in 1998 after "Dad" Speer (1971), "Mom" Speer (1972), Brock Speer (1975) and Ben Speer (1995) were inducted individually.

Allison Speer had a successful solo career and has been a part of Gaither Homecoming videos for almost 30 years.

Mike Allen and Ben Waites round out the New Speer Family.

Allen was the resident bass singer for many years on Gaither Homecoming videos and tours.

Waites and Allison Speer have performed many times at summer GospelFest concerts and the ChristmasTime GospelFest show.

"I'm certain people will enjoy the New Speer Family," Degenhart said. "The Speer Family started performing at camp meetings, so having a camp theme for our concert is appropriate.

"The New Speer Family has updated some Speer Family classics and their show includes videos from the Speer Family performing in the 1950's."

Doors will open at 6 p.m., July 6. Seating is general admission, so it's advisable to get to the concert early.

