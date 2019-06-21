PEORIA — The conviction of a Peoria man, sentenced to nine years in prison on a weapons count, was reversed because of a Facebook picture.

A panel of judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Ottawa held by a 2-1 margin that a photo showing Spencer D. Watkins, among other people, standing near firearms was improper because it was too prejudicial and could have swayed jurors. Watkins, 29, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm at a 2016 trial where prosecutors used that picture to argue that he was in possession.

Yet, Judges Vicki Wright and Tom Lytton held the picture didn't do that. Rather, they said, the picture didn't show Watkins had the weapon.

"Defendant was not holding a gun in the photograph. Moreover, all the men are making the same hand gesture, which a jury could interpret as a gang sign," they wrote in the 10-page order. "Here, the photograph does not depict that either gun was in defendant’s possession, nor was there any testimony to show that the guns left the party in the SUV."

Dissenting was Judge Robert Carter who argued trial judge John Vespa didn't err because the photo showed the defendant was near weapons before and that when police had stopped the vehicle that Watkins was in, they didn't find a firearm. The "photograph made it more likely that defendant had ran with the gun when he left the vehicle," he wrote in his dissent.

According to evidence during the two-day trial, Watkins was seen by a Peoria police officer holding a handgun after he had run away from a traffic stop near Ann and Blaine streets April 30, 2016. The officer had stopped the SUV because it didn’t stop at a stop sign. As the officer approached the SUV, two people in the back seat, one being Watkins, bolted.

No handgun was found, and Watkins’ attorney contended the officer had mistaken a cellphone, found near the spot Watkins was taken into custody, for a handgun.

And prosecutors countered with the Facebook photo.

A date for Watkins' new trial has not been set.