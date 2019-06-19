Sharon Samuels Reed arrived at Childer’s Eatery on University Avenue in Peoria wearing a red hat embezzled with rhinestones. Seated in a booth in the corner of the restaurant, she ordered a cup of tea and the oatmeal with extra brown sugar, to supplement the taste of the chia-quinoa oats.

“I’m going to need some more brown sugar I know that, I’m going to have to cover up this quinoa,” said Reed, with a laugh.

Reed is a lifetime student and teacher of music.

She began taking formal piano lessons at the age of 8, and since that day — Nov. 12, 1958 — she has been involved in either taking in knowledge or sharing it with others.

This includes 22 years as a teacher in the Peoria school system, and a seven-year span at Pekin Community High School, beginning in 1994. The latter position made her PCHS’ first black teacher, a fact that, almost certainly, she is annoyed that has been brought up in this writing.

“I got all kinds of calls from the AP and all that wanting to do stories on me, and I refused them, because I didn’t want to be known as the black teacher in Pekin, I wanted to be known as a good teacher,” said Reed.

At the time, the program at the school was in turmoil.

Don Valente, who founded and directed the school’s nationally acclaimed Notables group, had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from an April 6, 1994 “incident” in which he provided alcohol to, and then sexually abused, a male student, according to an April 8, 1995, Daily Times story.

Subsequently, the student filed a civil suit against the high school on April 6, 1995.

Add to the turmoil Pekin’s troubled racial history, and the offer to take over the program wasn’t the most compelling. (Reed said when she eventually took the position two Peoria police officers gave her their personal phone numbers in case she ran into trouble.)

Nonetheless, Reed thought it was her opportunity to help a community heal, and took the challenge.

“Most of my career has been based on daunting challenges, but I’m just crazy enough to walk in,” said Reed.

Reed sat down with the Daily Times over breakfast on Tuesday, June 18, and spoke about her teaching career, her work with Peoria’s Heritage Ensemble and her time, then and now, in Pekin.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity:

How did the Heritage Ensemble’s Juneteenth concert go?

It went very well, the weather held off. That’s the main thing I was worried about. Tazewell County is not known for it’s diversity, and so ICC has encouraged us to be, and we are, one of their residence groups. But when you say go across the bridge and go to Tazewell County, that’s still not the easiest and most comfortable thing for everybody to do. Just because it’s available doesn’t mean everybody’s comfortable doing it.

Juneteenth is celebratory; it’s celebrating the history of black Americans and making sure homage is paid to black culture. Those two things seem important to you throughout your work.

That’s what I’m all about, because we don’t get the accuracy of that history in school. It’s like we still barely exist, and the accomplishments, the achievement, the impact, the influence and so much of what we enjoy, my ancestors built in this country, but without any acknowledgment.

I guess I have spent much of my life letting people know that, and I don’t care where I’m teaching, I don’t care who I’m teaching. I’m still doing the same thing.

I used to do that for just people of color. I have grown to include the underserved. I don’t care what color you are. It’s the underserved population that does not get its due recognition and it’s respect.

When you started teaching at Pekin Community High School in 1994, how was that perspective received?

Are you familiar with the circumstances under which I went to Pekin?

No.

The music teacher (Don Valente) had been very, very popular. They had a nationally recognized program, but he had been removed from the position because of his interactions with a student. He was actually in jail by the time I went. So they called me because of my reputation and they invited me to come to Pekin, not only as a teacher, but as the chairperson of the (cultural studies department).

They invited me over there, I did not apply for that job.

Would you have?

(Shakes head no.)

Because again, I was living my life. I had a large population of black children at Woodruff. I was there 18 and half years, and I loved it, but circumstances began to change. Then I thought, how will I be able to show these children that if you’re prepared, people will want you to come and be a part of what they’re doing? I still was not ready to go, they asked me to come over for an interview and I did, and then they waited a couple of weeks, or more, for me to make up my mind. A lot of people had applied for that job, but it was not of interest to me, mainly because there were no black children there.

My going, I was very nervous about it, because I know me and I know my temperament, and I’m not one to back down from anything. I have a firm belief in something, and what I believe in I fight for it, and all I knew about Pekin was the history of it being a sundown town. And you want me to come to Pekin? Okay. So I went to the interview with every intention, quite honestly, of saying no. I just wanted to be in a position where somebody wanted somebody like me, and I would say thank you but no thank you. When I went over there and listened to them talk about who they knew I was and, (they said) if I was truly that person, please come and be a part of the healing of their children.

And that’s how they framed it? They saw it as kind of a turning point?

They needed somebody who could handle what was happening. So they saw me, and they made it clear to me they wanted me as much for my ability to reach all people — and be strong with the media, be strong with the community — they wanted me as much for that as they did for my teaching music.

They saw you as a figure that could be an agent of change, and represent that change?

Not represent anything, to take care of their children. Because that situation left them devastated.

What did you feel was the environment in Pekin at that time?

I think there was a lot of curiosity. The job that I was being hired for was one of the premier jobs, period. That guy had built it up, so he was able to do whatever he wanted to, and then somebody reported it.

Oddly enough, there were those in the community that blamed the child for (the teacher’s) fall from grace. So I had to deal with the town, there were many adults in the town who were divided on how they felt about all of that. They were not all outraged, as one would suspect.

Did your opinion of Pekin change during your time at the school?

I now have an expanded view of equality and inequality, because I found the socioeconomically disadvantaged caught hell in Pekin. They were all white. So I think God intended for me to grow, but as far as how did people treat me when I came? There were of course some that were in shock, but I had very few instances — I had a few — not with the kids in school as much as people passing by in the community, only on two or three occasions shouting crazy things.

People would look at me like I was an alien when I would go in the grocery store, stuff like that, but they actually treated me like I was a guest for far too long. People wanted me to feel comfortable, so they did anything and everything that they could. They would introduce me to people, they would invite me to things, until I finally said okay: enough is enough. Treat me like you treat everyone else, because I’m not one who requires that extra attention. I let my work speak for me.

What did you see as differences between Pekin and Peoria at that time?

That there were no black people (in Pekin). (Laughs)

I learned to be more open in my learning about the socioeconomically disadvantaged. That really was my biggest lesson, that poor people don’t have it easy either, no matter your color. My world was black and white before I went, so it became much more openly diverse in my mind, which meant that I had some growing to do as well.

Fast-forward and you’re back in Pekin as the Choir Director for the St. Paul United Church of Christ. How did that come about, and what do you hope to achieve in the role?

My friend Gayle (Cooper) is the organist at that church. I was down in Texas taking care of my mother in July (2018) when she told me that the choir director who had been there for 40 years was retiring, and would I consider coming just for a couple of months to help them smooth out the transition until they found somebody.

They had this grant that they had written through their conference that was all about revitalizing their church, so they asked me to come in as the interim choir director, which soon became, “are you willing to stay?” So they hired me as the choir director, and as the director of multicultural arts, which was that development piece that they wanted to do. So I’ve been back over there since September.

We’re doing a fine arts camp in August, that’s the reason I was at the Chamber of Commerce (on Friday, June 14), talking about that. The grant the first year is all about bringing more of the community into St. Paul, engaging families more, and so that’s the reason for the fine arts camp at St. Paul. That’s the reason they hired me as the multicultural director, to be able to reach into other communities and bring people into their church for special programs.