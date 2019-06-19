Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, June 20.

A rural Colchester man accused of attempting to kill a woman was arrested Tuesday.

Tommy E. Rowland, 54, was apprehended near Colmar, according to a news release from the McDonough County Sheriff's Office in Macomb. Colmar is located in the southwestern part of the county.

Rowland was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one county of aggravated domestic battery.

Bond was set at $500,000. During a court appearance Wednesday, Rowland was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Rowland is scheduled to appear in court again July 10.

The alleged incident took place early Tuesday at Rowland's residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Rowland was accused of battering and choking the woman. She required extensive medical attention, the release stated.

Police arrived at the scene after Rowland fled.

Illinois State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in Peoria assisted McDonough County deputies in the search.