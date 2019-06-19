PEORIA — Five people were arrested early Wednesday in connection with a stolen car, Peoria police said.

At about 3:45 a.m., officers observed a stolen Dodge Avenger in the area of Allen Road and Hickory Grove Road. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was not pursued out of caution for the safety of other motorists on the roadway, according to Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

As there had been a rash of vehicle burglaries and break-ins, police had identified a pattern of the motor vehicle burglaries as well as areas where the stolen vehicles were being abandoned by the suspects. Officers converged on these known areas and located the stolen Avenger in the area of Sheridan and Crestwood, unoccupied. Officers canvassed the area and ultimately took 5 individuals into custody, one 18-year-old man and four boys.

Stolen property was recovered inside the stolen vehicle and in the general vicinity. These individuals are believed to be responsible for a large portion of the recently reported vehicle burglaries.

The adult male was released upon being interviewed. The juveniles were taken the county's juvenile detention center. It wasn't clear if they were being held there or if they had been released.

This story will be updated.