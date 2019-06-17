PEORIA – Jeremy Huckleby, a second-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, is one of 50 students selected for the 2019-2020 Medical Research Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health.

The year-long research training program allows medical, dental and veterinary students to pause their studies to conduct research work while living on the NIH campus in Bethesda, Md.

Huckleby begins his fellowship in July. A Chicago native, Huckleby was drawn to study medicine during his undergraduate years at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville as a biology/chemistry major. His research interest is social determinants of healthcare and their effect on medical care and outcomes.

Huckleby is the third UICOMP student selected for the NIH Medical Research Scholars Program since its inception in 2012. Other recipients include Dr. Tess Woodring, class of 2019, and Jacqueline Boyle, class of 2020.