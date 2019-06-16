EAST PEORIA — An enduring dispute about a semi-famous pile of concrete failed to reach a conclusion last week — or much clarity, for that matter — after the East Peoria zoning board ruled that the owner needs permission to continue to do on his property whatever it is he has been doing.

"Whether it is a junkyard or it is a concrete processing operation, it was the decision of the board that a special use permit is required and that the owner can't just keep operating without one," East Peoria planning director Ty Livingston said Friday. "Now it is up to the owner of the property to decide what to do."

The property at 400 Center St. has been a source of frustration for its owner, Tyler Seibert, and for the city of East Peoria for much of this decade. It is located in the Richland neighborhood of East Peoria in the shadow of a hulking Caterpillar Inc. plant and squeezed next to an active train yard. Nearby, on the other side of Cass Street, are small but mostly well-maintained single-family homes with driveways, playing children, front yards and porches.

The timeline of ownership is fraught with hard luck. Lightning struck the main building on the property in 2013 and started a fire that destroyed the building and almost everything in it. The fire also damaged Seibert's business plans and his main reasons for buying the property.

Seibert proceeded with a plan to demolish a 100-year-old, 175-foot-tall concrete grain elevator on the property for its value as scrap material. In November 2016, internationally known demolition expert Eric Kelly, who runs Advanced Explosives Demolition out of Idaho, chipped away at the structure for two days with a Caterpillar excavator before it fell to the ground in a construction plume of concrete and material particle dust.

Kelly scooted away as the structure collapsed.

The death-defying demolition was video recorded, edited and broadcast last summer on the History Channel in an episode of "Project Impossible" called "Dangerous Demolition."

The program was never rebroadcast. The conflict with the city lives on.

The city sued Seibert in August 2017, but all legal action against him was dismissed by a Tazewell County court last March.

"The court ruled that the city had not exhausted all of its (administrative remedies) before going to court," said Kateah McMasters, the attorney representing the city on the matter.

The dismissal kicked the issue back to the city — more specifically the zoning board — which ruled on the special exception last week.

McMasters said the city would welcome either resolution — that Seibert prevail in arguing that the use of his property is allowed under city ordinance, or he cleans up the site. Seibert has 35 days to appeal the board's decision.

"It has been slightly frustrating because it has taken so long," McMasters said. "We would like to get this taken care of for the people who live in the area."

Seibert feels like the city is after him for reasons beyond enforced compliance of the city's codes. He believes there is a preferred buyer for the property.

"The city expects me to lay down, to do a big fade," Seibert said last week. "I'm not going to do that."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.