WASHINGTON — The city will celebrate its bicentennial in 2025, but the party will start Saturday.

A block party with dinner served by volunteers to about 400 people sitting in long tables along South Main Street will launch the Washington Bicentennial Committee's buildup to the big year.

South Main will be closed to traffic from the downtown square south to Burton Street from 4:30 to 8 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m.

Those without dinner tickets should plan to arrive at the party about 6:30 p.m. to enjoy music, balloon artists, henna and face painting and a bags tournament ($10 entry fee).

A few dinner tickets remain available for sale at Define the Home, Ipava State Bank, Kimpling's Ace Hardware and Wieland's Lawn Mower Hospital. A pulled pork meal is $12, and a hot dog meal is $8.

In case of rain, meals can be picked up in a drive-through in the parking lot between the Knights of Columbus, 120 Walnut St., and Washington Post Office, 106 S. High St.

Beer and wine will be sold during the party.

See the Washington Bicentennial page on Facebook for more information.

