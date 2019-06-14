A rural Tazewell County man was indicted this week after drug agents found more than 19 pounds of marijuana and a crop of its plants in his home.

That discovery came with a raid nearly two years ago at the home of Marshall Lovins, 55, on Straub Road several miles southwest of South Pekin. A county grand jury indicted him Thursday after his arrest earlier this month. Court records did not detail a reason for the prosecution delay.

He was charged with possessing more than 5,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a lower drug possession charge and possessing more than 50 marijuana plants.

Agents from the Peoria Multi-County Enforcement Group used a search warrant on Sept. 8, 2017, to enter Lovins’ home where they found 8,814 grams of marijuana in containers, 51 plants, two digital scales and grow lights, court records stated.

Lovins told the agents he had been growing the plants on his property since the previous June, records stated.

He’s free on $8,000 bond pending his next court hearing Thursday.