A former NBA superstar's lawsuit against a Peoria native and her husband took a more youthful turn last month.

Scottie Pippen claims the 5-year-old daughter of Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and her husband, Jacob Woloshin, used crayons and markers to deface the ex-Chicago Bulls player's south Florida mansion, according to reports.

Pippen's attorneys amended the lawsuit, first filed last December, to include the girl. The lawsuit also accuses the Woloshins of failing as parents, The Miami Herald reported.

The original lawsuit, filed in Broward County Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sought about $110,000 in damages. It accused the Woloshins of vandalizing the $10 million mansion they rented from Pippen for seven months in 2017 and 2018.

Hurricane Irma rendered the Woloshins' residence uninhabitable. That led them to rent Pippen's six-bedroom, 13,500-square-foot pad.

Glazer Woloshin, an attorney-turned-stand-up comic, attended Richwoods High School in Peoria. Her father is Jay Glazer, former owner of Peoria Heights-based Super Liquors.

Pippen accused the Woloshins of allowing their cat and dog to urinate all over the mansion, court records state. They also were accused of damaging the front gate, destroying cabinets and prompting an insect infestation.

The Woloshins acknowledged damage was done, but not to the extent the lawsuit alleges. They paid a $50,000 security deposit, but Pippen claims that isn't enough for repairs.

Glazer Woloshin's stage nickname is "The Alphabitch." She was to perform Friday night at various locations in New York, according to her website.

Also posted at her website was a response to Pippen's most recent legal action.

"All jokes aside, who would have ever thought that (former Bulls teammate) Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea and Scottie 'No Tippin' ' Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?" Glazer Woloshin wrote.