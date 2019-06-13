More than two decades in prison await a rural East Peoria man who was sentenced Thursday for sexually preying on a teen-aged girl over three years.

Levi Robertson, 38, received an 18-year term with his guilty plea to four counts of criminal sexual assault.

He’ll serve that in addition to a 10-year sentence imposed last month in Woodford County for predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor in a case related to his Tazewell County charges. Robertson can expect release in about 23 years with good behavior and credit for time in custody since his arrest.

His Tazewell County charges involved a girl he victimized over three years, beginning when she was about 13 in 2015. He, allegedly, also preyed on a girl several years younger over that period, according to other Tazewell charges that were dismissed in a plea agreement.

The crimes ended last August when a relative of the two girls contacted police, according to court records.

Robertson was arrested last December after police obtained and investigated a cellphone that contained sexually explicit text messages sent to the older victim, court records stated.