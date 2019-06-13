PEORIA — Zarious M. Fair was gunned down on an East Bluff street after receiving his first paycheck, his family said Thursday night.

The 16-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery outside a house in the 700 block of East Frye Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. and died about 20 minutes later. Two people — a 14-year-old who police believe was the triggerman and 18-year-old Doyle E. Nelson Jr. — have been arrested in connection with his slaying.

But for more than 100 people who gathered in front of the house Thursday night, the evening wasn't about that. it was about the tragic loss of Fair, a teen who liked to play Fortnite, basketball and loved to draw anime, his mother, Gamiake Makori, said.

Candles were lit. Balloons were released, and around one tree in the front yard of the house where Fair died, several large teddy bears were tied to its trunk. Some gathered in small circles and cried. Others filmed the event and recounted their memories of the teen.

Fair was on his way to his cousin's house, which was about two blocks away, when he died. Nelson was booked into the Peoria County Jail shortly before midnight on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with Fair's death. Police believe Nelson was involved in the incident but wasn't the shooter, Chief Loren Marion III said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Another teen, 14, was booked within two hours of the murder and has been held in the county's juvenile detention center. Both were arrested together in the 2300 block of North Delaware Street, Marion said. The gun used in the incident hasn't yet been recovered.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. and apparently stemmed from an armed robbery, Marion said.

"It is a senseless, tragic incident," Marion said.

Fair was struck by three shots, to the chest, abdomen and pelvis, and died of blood loss from the wounds, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Thursday. The coroner said there were no defensive wounds on Fair's body, nor was there evidence the shots came at very close range.

Marion credited citizens in the area with stepping forward and aiding police, saying it helped them determine the suspects' identities and make arrests within two hours of the incident. Marion contrasted that with the still-unsolved slaying of 4-year-old Jeremiah Ward last month, stating that lack of cooperation from witnesses there has hampered the case.

"Without their information, we cannot solve the case," he said.

Marion also said he believed this shooting to be an isolated incident that would not see any retaliatory violence. For the people at the vigil. isolated or not, it was senseless. Fair had just gotten a job at Jonah's Seafood House in East Peoria, where he was a dishwasher. His father, Demarco Fair, is a cook there. The older Fair said he was proud to see his son working alongside him. The teen was a good kid, he said. Admittedly, he made a few bad choices, but nothing that landed him in trouble and certainly nothing, his family said, that would lead to him being gunned down.

"He was going to school. He had a job. He wanted to get out of Peoria because he wanted to make something of him and of his life," his mother said.

The fatal shooting was the city's 11th homicide of the year.