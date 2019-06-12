PEORIA — The state will reimburse school districts for providing transportation to students who would travel through areas with criminal gang activity to get to school. The new rules apply to students who live within 1.5 miles of their school and wouldn't otherwise be eligible for free transportation.

"The Illinois State Board of Education will reimburse school districts for the cost of transporting students who live within 1.5 miles of school, if by walking those students would have to pass through a serious safety hazard due to vehicular traffic, rail crossings, or, under the new public act, criminal gang activity," according to a state board of education news release.

The state school board is providing resources that include a template letter parents can use to request that their school district review the streets their children travel to school to determine if a serious safety hazard due to criminal gang activity exists.

School districts may determine that a course or pattern of criminal gang activity exists along certain roads or streets by conducting a study and having the results authorized by local law enforcement.

The state school board encourages parents and guardians who believe their children may walk through dangerous neighborhoods on their way to and from school to request that their district review the streets their children travel and determine if a serious safet hazard exists.

A sample letter is available on the ISBE webset at www.isbe.net/transportation.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.