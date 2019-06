PEORIA — Comedian and actor Kevin James will perform a stand-up comedy event at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

James is known for his acting in comedy movies ranging from "Grown Ups" to "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry."

Tickets range from $39.50 to $75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14. Tickets can be bought at the Civic Center's box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.