MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

David Beasley, 66; Linda Weeks, 72; both Pekin.

Kendrick Faulkner, 24, Peoria; Lindsey Bridges, 26, Chillicothe.

Daniel Heider, 40; Kimberly Johnson, 35; both Marquette Heights.

Anthony Heskett, 30; Nicole Keil, 25; both Peoria.

Aaron Hintz, 30, Topeka; Jessica Vance, 27, Tremont.

Domnick Hobbs, 47; Tiffany Jones, 33; both Lincoln.

Scott Holocker, 53; Mary Nix, 56; both East Peoria.

Adam Kear, 24; Heidi Bratland, 21; both Lacon.

Jeffrey Lane, 37; Susan Elmore, 30; both Deer Creek.

Andrew Lankston, 25; Sydnie Morgan, 25; both Washington.

Nicholas Manao, 22, Mount Prospect; Calan Johnson, 22, Mackinaw.

Robert Moses, 49; Julie Bristol, 51; both Washington.

Rory O'Brien, 37; Ashley Walls, 35; both Pekin.

Austin Pollitt, 21; Jacclyn Sampo, 18; both Pekin.

Michael Sanchez, 75; Samantha Painter, 28; both Pekin.

Stephen Sophanavong, 29; Nicole Bond, 31; both Peoria.

Christopher Smith, 45; Shelby Burleson, 39; both Morton.

Joshua Stalsberg, 25; Jordan Maurer, 26; both Morrison.

Jarvis Young, 32; Leona Williams, 28; both South Pekin.

 

Woodford County

MacKenzie Byers, 26; Samantha Kane, 25; both Bloomington.

Jeffrey Carlson, 24; Jessa Wakid, 23; both Morton.

Jonathan Carrigan, 29; Erin Welch, 28; both Washington.

Brooks Freiburger, 23, Peoria; Breanna Kelley, 24, Morton.

Benjamin Grunow, 30, East Peoria; Morgan Buechele, 28, Normal.

Timothy Leiser, 30; Megan Smeets, 24; both Appleton, Wis.

Randy McKelvey, 68, Swansea; Beverly McCollum, 68, Bellevue.

Aaron Nirider, 28; Jessica List, 23; both Eureka.

Luke Rasmuson, 22, Roanoke; Alyssa Corbitt, 25, Washington.

Dustin Scott, 33; Elizabeth McCuen, 32; both Danvers.

Andrew Vice, 37, Groveland; Sarah Riordan, 31, Peoria.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Tudor, Julie and Robert.