Humana member appreciation

Humana will hold a Member Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Book to film

The Book Was First movie series will have a free showing of “The Bone Collector,” based on the book of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver, at 10:30 a.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Sign and sing

Chillicothe Public Library's "Sign and Sing Story Time" will be at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free.

Early game

The Peoria Chiefs will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 11:05 a.m. at Dozer Park. It's Half Price Monday, when seats range from $4.50 to $7.50.

Free concert

Warren and Pearson will present a free Brown Bag It concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Peoria.

Teen game time

Teens in grades 7-12 can play versions of "Chopped," "Cupcake Wars," "Fear Factor" and "Nailed It!" at 3 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org. or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Reel talk

Brimfield Public Library's movie discussion club will meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 111 S. Galena Ave., Brimfield. Members watch a movie at home each month and discuss it at the following meeting. Attendees can pick up the DVD for the next month's meeting.

Retirement tips

AARP will present practical tips to help you achieve retirement peace of mind at 6:30 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. To register for this free program, call 1-877-926-8300.

Mystery book club

The An Hour to Kill Book Club will discuss "Weycombe" by G.M. Malliet at 6:30 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Teen mental health

The Alpha Park Public Library's Teen Mental Health Support Series will focus on LGBTQ at 7 p.m. at the library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star