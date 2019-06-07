Friday

Jun 7, 2019 at 4:15 PM Jun 7, 2019 at 4:15 PM


Marriages

Peoria County

Caleb L. Miller, 27, Dunlap; Hannah S. Gutzwiller, 24, Peoria.

Katie M. Ruhl, 26; Marshall A. Trent, 25; both of Elk Grove Village.

Kyle W. Haste, 31; Gabrielle M. Axelson, 31; both of Chicago.

Kedryn S. Orrison, 25; Jordan D. Pilgrim, 27; both of Eau Claire, Wis.

Kelly L. Davis Jr., 29; Maria T. Ramirez-Guerrero, 32; both of Peoria.

Joseph S. Garman, 29; April N. DeGroot, 27; both of Fiatt.

Jacob E. Prebys, 25; Joey A. White, 28; both of Denver, Colo.

Christine B. Locke, 31, Victoria; Luke J. Ploshay, 40, Princeville.

Amy L. Sheets, 25, Peoria; Andrew W. Pihl, 30, Champaign.

Divorces

Peoria County

Thomas, Sandra K. and Ronald G.

McLean, Kathleen M. and Murray N.

Pulst, Becky and Brian

Pemberton, Raeanne N. and Jason L.

Conn, Julie L. and Brent L.

Hanley, Kellie J. and Mark P.