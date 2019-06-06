A Tazewell County grand jury indicted a Minier man last week on charges he sexually preyed upon a family member throughout most of her teenage years.

The alleged victim told police her mother deleted pornographic images and messages that Brillington Ulloa, 53, sent to the then-teenager’s cellphone, stated court records. The alleged victim also said her mother did not act on the then-teenager’s multiple complaints of Ulloa’s actions, according to court records.

The girl, now an adult, said she didn’t report the abuse to police over the years because she feared her mother would no longer be permitted to take in foster children from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the mother’s only source of income, records stated.

The young woman finally spoke last month to a DCFS officer who was conducting an investigation related to a foster child currently in the home. That child and her foster siblings have been removed from the home, the records stated.

Details of the recent DCFS investigation regarding the foster child were not available.

Ulloa has been in custody since May 15 on three charges each of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual relations within a family, all Class X crimes punishable by up to 30 years in prison. His bond is set at $200,000.

Ulloa allegedly preyed on the girl for over five years beginning in November 2013. All of his acts took place in the family’s home, the records stated.

The girl’s mother acknowledged to police that her daughter had complained but her daughter did not provide details of Ulloa’s actions. The mother also told police that she deleted pornographic images from her daughter’s phone. The mother denied knowing about any specific acts of sexual abuse, the records stated.