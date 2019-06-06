PEORIA - The University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria is offering free “Stop the Bleed” training for area groups and organizations.

“Stop the Bleed” training is part of a nationwide campaign by the American College of Surgeons to raise awareness about preventing death from blood loss in emergency situations. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. This means the public can be a vital part of saving lives when emergency responders are on their way.

“Similar to how the public has come to learn CPR, applying some fairly simple bleeding control techniques can save lives, whether injuries are sustained from a car accident, a farm or hunting accident, or a gunshot wound,” said Anthony Dwyer, UICOMP director of simulation education and scholarship.

The training is available to schools, churches and other community organizations free of charge. For more information on the nationwide initiative, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org or to find out more about “Stop the Bleed” training offered by the College of Medicine, contact Michelle DeSutter at 671-8549 or desutter@uic.edu.



