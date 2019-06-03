The Carl Sandburg College softball team won its first Arrowhead Conference championship this season, and Erin Flairty helped lead the charge for the Chargers.

The freshman catcher from Pekin was named to the All-Arrowhead Team.

Batting in the leadoff spot in the Sandburg order, Flairty had team highs of 22 runs and five stolen bases in 18 conference games while batting .446. She also had 40 total bases, six doubles, a home run and 14 RBI.

Sandburg finished 16-2 in the conference.

YOUNG McDONALD: Monmouth College senior pitcher Tyler McDonald from Tremont was named to the All-Central Region third team by D3baseball.com.

The right-hander started a Monmouth-high 10 games this season. He had a 2.54 ERA and 82 strikeouts and opponents batted just .180 against him.

McDonald finished his Monmouth career with 242 strikeouts and 40 starts, both No. 2 on the college’s all-time lists.

ROYALTY: Morton Junior High School seventh-grade boys basketball coach Jamie King was named a regional Boys Junior High Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

King guided the Potters to a 25-4 record and fourth-place finish in the IESA 7-4A state tournament this past season. He’s coached the team for four years, and his record is 75-26.

The Pekin native deflected attention from himself when asked about the award.

“Coaching awards ... while exciting and humbling to receive, are more reflective of the players, and how great they are, than anything I do,” he said.

QUICK HITS: Bradley senior golfer Drake Bushong (Pekin) and Illinois State junior golfer David Perkins (East Peoria) each was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team. ... Millikin University freshman basketball player Dawson Jones (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) and junior wrestler Evan Betz (East Peoria) made the College Conference of Illinois Academic All-Conference Team for the 2018-2019 winter season. ... Central College senior tennis player Josh Phillips (Morton) earned his fourth varsity letter this spring. He was 8-7 in singles and 11-4 in doubles, giving him career records of 12-15 and 20-13. ... Central College softball junior catcher Amanda Sigulas (Morton) earned her third varsity letter this spring. She batted .223 in 37 games. ... Washington senior Sierra Sonnemaker was named to the Illinois High School Association’s 2018-2019 All-State Academic Team. She was one of 26 honorees. ... Washington Athletic Director Herb Knoblauch was recognized as a certified athletic administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.